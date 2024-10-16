‘Constitutional amendment’: NA, Senate sessions likely tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The government has convened sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate on October 17 to seek approval for the proposed 26th constitutional amendment from both houses of Parliament.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister’s officer referred a summary to the President for approval to summon the session of both houses of Parliament.

Following the president’s approval, the National Assembly session will begin at 4:00 pm, while the Senate session will commence at 3:00 pm.

Fazl says consensus on amendments in sight

Members of the National Assembly and the Senate who are currently abroad, specifically from the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), have been directed to return to Pakistan to ensure their participation in the Parliamentary proceedings.

Meanwhile, the final round of consultations among political parties regarding the 26th constitutional amendment has started, and an important meeting of the Parliamentary Special Committee has been scheduled for 4:00 pm today (Wednesday).

Committee Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah will chair the Parliamentary Special Committee meeting as it prepares the draft related to the 26th constitutional amendment and discuss the constitutional drafts of other political parties.

