Pakistan

LHC approached on harassment of female students

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: A citizen has approached the Lahore High Court regarding the alleged incidents of harassment of female students in educational institutions.

Petitioner Azam Butt through his counsel said that the female students protested against an incident of harassment at a public sector university. He said a protest also took place over the sexual assault on a female student at a private college.

He alleged that the incidents of harassment of female students have been reported in other educational institutions in Punjab as well.

