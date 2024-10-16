AGL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.8%)
Cleaning system in Punjab: Bidding process completed in 64 tehsils: minister

Recorder Report Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 07:46am

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that the bidding process for outsourcing of cleaning system in Punjab has been completed in 64 tehsils of the province; the pre-qualification process will be completed in the rest of the tehsils during the current month.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on Tuesday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian, Additional Secretary Maria Tariq and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din were also present while the CEOs of other waste management companies participated through video link. On this occasion, the progress of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's Suthra Punjab programme and outsourcing model was reviewed.

On the occasion, the minister expressed his satisfaction over the significant progress in outsourcing of cleaning system in Punjab. He said that the active participation of private contractors in the new system is proof of confidence in the chief minister's vision.

While directing the pre-qualification work to be accelerated, he reiterated his commitment to introduce a sanitation system that would be long-lasting and effective as well. He directed the CEOs of waste management companies to be constantly in touch with qualified private contractors for better service delivery. “Outsourcing is a new experience; we all have to understand the challenges being faced,” he added.

He also expressed the hope that once this standard system of sanitation is implemented, things will improve, adding that the preparation for the release of funds required for the outsourcing model is complete. He directed that the waste management companies should ensure the availability of waste loaders and other equipment; the successful model of LWMC will be extended to other areas of the province.

The secretary directed the CEOs to visit the tehsils for final preparations before handing over the work to the contractors.

“You should make an advance plan for door-to-door collection in the tehsils in which bidding has been done,” he stressed.

On this occasion, the CEOs of Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Rawalpindi, Sargodha and Gujranwala's waste management companies briefed the Minister on the progress in the ongoing process of outsourcing.

