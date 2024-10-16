AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
Sports Print 2024-10-16

Ali sisters win at ‘Hungarian Junior Squash Open 2024’

Muhammad Saleem Published 16 Oct, 2024 07:49am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s rising squash star, Mehwish Ali, has won her 25th Gold medal at the Hungarian Junior Squash Open 2024, adding another prestigious victory to her growing international reputation. Competing in the Under-17 category, Mehwish dominated her group and emerged as the undisputed champion of the tournament, held in Budapest.

Mehwish’s standout performance came in the final match, where she convincingly defeated Hungary’s top-seeded player, Tamara Pescarescu, with a commanding scoreline of 11-5, 11-2, 11-2. Earlier in the tournament, Mehwish also overcame Hungary’s second seed, Brigitta Kovacs, further solidifying her dominance in the competition.

This victory marks Mehwish’s second consecutive junior title, following her recent triumph at the Nordic Junior Open in Sweden, cementing her status as one of the top young talents on the international squash scene.

The Ali sisters made a strong impact at the Hungarian Junior Open, with both of Mehwish’s siblings also achieving notable success.

In the Under-13 category, Mahnoor Ali delivered a stunning performance earned her 17th gold title. She overwhelmed Hungary’s top-seeded Krisztina Kun, winning in straight sets 11-1, 11-1, 11-0, with her powerful shots and relentless pressure leaving her opponent little chance, securing a quick and decisive victory.

Sehrish Ali, making her debut in the U15 category, showed incredible perseverance, earning a silver medal after a hard-fought match against France’s Cassy Lincou.

Abdul Razak Dawood, founder of the BARD Foundation, expressed his pride in the Ali sisters’ accomplishments saying, "We are happy to see Mehwish, Mahnoor, and Sehrish achieve such incredible success on the international stage. Their dedication and passion for the sport are truly inspiring, and these victories are a testament to their hard work. The BARD Foundation is proud to support their journey as they continue to represent Pakistan with pride.”

Mahreen Dawood also shared her excitement said, "Watching these young athletes grow and achieve such incredible milestones is truly inspiring. Mehwish’s 25th gold is a remarkable achievement, and Mahnoor and Sehrish have equally made us proud with their performances. Their journey has just begun, and we are honored to be a part of it."

The BARD Foundation, founded by Bilquis and Abdul Razak Dawood, is dedicated to supporting Pakistan’s young talents in sports, education, and social welfare. With a focus on individual growth and excellence, the foundation aims to nurture champions who will make Pakistan proud on the world stage.

