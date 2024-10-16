8 cases filed against Salman Raja: govt

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday told the Lahore High Court that eight cases had been registered against PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja in different police stations of the Punjab.

A law officer filed a report on behalf of the police, reveals that six cases had been registered against Raja in Lahore and two in Attock. He said the PTI leader had been exonerated in one the case registered against him in Lahore.

Salman Raja had filed a petition seeking details of cases registered against him in wake of PTI protest on October 6.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024