Constitutional amendments: PPP, JUI-F reach consensus over proposed draft

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and JUI-F reached consensus over proposed constitutional amendments draft during a meeting between Jamait Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House Karachi on Tuesday night.

The consensus was reached over proposed constitutional amendments after delegation level talks between PPP and JUI. Moreover, the joint draft will be presented to PML-N President Nawaz Sharif tomorrow during key meeting between trio in Lahore.

On the occasion, Bilawal said that dialogue is the solution to every problem. In today’s meeting, political consensus was emphasized on both sides. This draft will be discussed with other parties.

Earlier, Bilawal Bhutto and Maulana Fazl held detailed discussions on proposed 26th constitutional amendment. Both sides also held discussions on other issues. The two leaders agreed that Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit is welcome step which will help in bringing stability in the region.

PPP senior leader Faryal Talpur, PPP Sindh President Nisar Khoro and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Shazia Marri, Syed Naveed Qamar and Murtaza Wahab also attended the meeting.

The delegation of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam included Maulana Asad Mahmood, Maulana Zia-ul-Rehman, Rashid Mahmood Soomro, Nasir Mahmood Soomro, Kamran Murtaza, Mufti Abrar, Maulana Asjad Mahmood, Maulana Obaidul Rehman and Usman Badini.