PDWP approves five uplift schemes

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved five development schemes worth more than 8 billion rupees on Tuesday for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The aaproval was given in the meeting chaired by acting Chairman P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail .The astimated cost for the five development schemes worth of Rs 8471 million.

The approved schemes are establishment of a state-of-the-art Wildlife Hospital at Safari Zoo, Lahore, at a cost of Rs 2482 million and Chief Minister Wildlife Rescue Force at a cost of Rs 2363 million. Immersive wildlife experience cinema and moving theatre in Punjab at a cost of Rs 1765 million and environmental monitoring of industrial units at a cost of Rs 861 million were aslo approved in the meeting.

The replacement of old/condemned equipment of PFSA at a cost of Rs 1,000 million was the last development scheme which was approved.

Additionally, the Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) - World Bank-assisted scheme is recommended for CDWP at a cost of Rs 12,472 million.

