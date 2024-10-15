India have ‘fingers crossed’ for Shami return in time for Australia

BENGALURU: India captain Rohit Sharma said Tuesday that fast bowler Mohammed Shami suffered a recent setback on his return from injury, with the Australia Test series starting next month.

Shami last played for India at the 2023 50-over World Cup and is recovering from a foot injury as well as surgery on his Achilles tendon.

He faces a race against time with India travelling to Australia for a five-Test tour starting on November 22.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed, we want him to be 100 percent fit,” Rohit said ahead of the first of three Tests against New Zealand, starting in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

“More than anything else we don’t want to bring an undercooked Shami to Australia,” Rohit added.

Shami has claimed 229 wickets in 64 Tests and been India’s go-to wicket-taker with his swing and seam.

Newly appointed vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah will lead India’s pace attack against New Zealand.

“He recently had a setback,” Rohit revealed of Shami.

“He had a swelling in his knee, which was quite unusual while he was in the process of getting fit, getting close to 100 percent. “That put him back in his recovery.”

India are expected to take “travelling reserves” with them, including fast bowlers Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Nitish Reddy.

Indian media suggest Rohit will miss the opener in Perth for personal reasons, meaning Bumrah would skipper the visitors.

“He has got a good head on his shoulders,” Rohit said of his deputy, sidestepping questions about his own participation in Perth. “He understands what is required when you are in a situation where you need a leader to step up.”

Rohit also praised the “talent” of fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, with the 22-year-old batsman scoring 1,217 at an average of over 64 in 11 Tests since his debut last year.

“He has got all the ingredients for success at this level,” Rohit said. “It’s just about how he manages himself in the next couple of years.”

India’s training session was cancelled on Tuesday because of rain. More wet weather is expected during the first two days of the Test in Bengaluru.