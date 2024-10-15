AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.80 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (4.63%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.75%)
DFML 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
DGKC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
FFBL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.16%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (13.7%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.72%)
OGDC 170.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.93%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PPL 131.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.54%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (3.87%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TOMCL 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.24%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
TRG 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.43 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.4%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,133 Increased By 65.2 (0.72%)
BR30 27,260 Increased By 234.1 (0.87%)
KSE100 85,835 Increased By 573.6 (0.67%)
KSE30 27,228 Increased By 216.8 (0.8%)
European shares climb to two-week highs; oil stocks slump

Published 15 Oct, 2024

European shares scaled a fresh two-week high on Tuesday, while investors monitored the ongoing corporate earnings season and awaited further economic cues from the central bank’s interest rate decision due later this week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.2%, as of 0710 GMT, with telecoms and travel stocks underpinning gains in morning trade.

The European Central Bank will provide an update on its monetary policy on Thursday, and is widely expected to cut rates further by 25 basis points.

Recent data has signalled the euro zone economy was in worse shape than when policymakers last met in September.

Ericsson reported third-quarter core earnings and sales above expectations as demand for 5G gear rebounded in North America, sending the Swedish company’s shares up 8%.

Bucking the upbeat mood, energy stocks slumped 2.5%, tracking a slide in oil prices after a media report said that Israel has informed the United States it will not strike Iran’s oil facility, easing fears of supply disruptions.

European stocks flat as China stimulus update underwhelms

Shares of TotalEnergies dropped 3.7% after the French oil major said its third-quarter downstream results are expected to sharply decrease due to lower refining margins in Europe and elsewhere.

Deutsche Bank fell 1.6% as the sale of some 16 million shares was priced at 16.01 euros apiece, a bookrunner for the transaction said.

European shares

