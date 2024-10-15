VEON's BoD approves plan to move HQ to Dubai: Jazz

ISLAMABAD: Jazz, Pakistan's leading digital operator and VEON's leading operating company, Monday, announced that VEON's Board of Directors has approved a plan to move its headquarters from Amsterdam to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where VEON’s expanding operational hub has been located since early 2022.

Aamir Ibrahim, chief executive officer (CEO) Jazz said that with the move of its headquarters to the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), VEON will become the largest Nasdaq-listed company with its Group headquarters in Dubai, which is also home to Nasdaq Dubai.

“We, at Jazz welcome this strategic move, marking an exciting chapter for the entire group. This relocation strengthens Jazz’s ability to accelerate our Service Co and enterprise journey by leveraging Dubai’s role as a global tech hub and driving innovation in connectivity and digital services for our customers across Pakistan and beyond. This move will further enhance our ability to deliver innovative solutions in connectivity, fintech, cloud, cybersecurity, and driving digital inclusion. This transition enhances our partnerships, access to capital, and talent acquisition, which are crucial for bridging the digital divide as we lead Pakistan’s digital transformation," Ibrahim said.

“Our decision to relocate VEON’s headquarters to Dubai reflects the strategic realignment of our focus with closer proximity to our key markets. This move positions us to capitalize on the vast opportunities Dubai offers, including its proximity to our operations, access to world-class talent, and enhanced visibility with a broad base of Gulf investors. We are pleased to announce this shift as GITEX Global 2024, one of the world’s premier technology events, kicks off today in Dubai, marking a new chapter for VEON in a dynamic, thriving market,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO of VEON.

Jazz plays a pivotal role in driving regional growth, offering innovative digital and financial services to millions of customers and contributing to the Group's vision of empowering societies through enhanced connectivity and digital transformation.

Jazz has over 71 million subscribers and more than 43.9 million 4G users nationwide. The company's digital verticals – JazzCash, Tamasha, Garaj, and SIMOSA – continue leading the local fintech, entertainment, cloud and cybersecurity, and self-care sectors in Pakistan.

