PSX says 14th auction for GIS on 18th

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday announced that the 14th Auction of GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) is planned to be conducted on October 18, 2024 through the PSX Auction System.

All Broker Clearing Members (BCMs), Non-Broker Clearing Members (NBCMs) and Professional Clearing Member (PCM) of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) are eligible to participate in the Auction for their proprietary accounts, investors and funds under their management.

The PSX said that the Participant Admin User details (Back office and Front office) as provided by the participants for the 13th auction dated 16th Sep, 2024 to PSX/NCCPL shall be used ‘as is’ for this upcoming auction. All participants shall use their same credentials (User ID, Password and PIN Code) for this auction as were used in 16th Sep, 2024 auction for investor mapping/cash assignment and bidding.

