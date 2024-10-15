Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-15

PSX says 14th auction for GIS on 18th

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:30am

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday announced that the 14th Auction of GoP Ijarah Sukuk (GIS) is planned to be conducted on October 18, 2024 through the PSX Auction System.

All Broker Clearing Members (BCMs), Non-Broker Clearing Members (NBCMs) and Professional Clearing Member (PCM) of National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) are eligible to participate in the Auction for their proprietary accounts, investors and funds under their management.

The PSX said that the Participant Admin User details (Back office and Front office) as provided by the participants for the 13th auction dated 16th Sep, 2024 to PSX/NCCPL shall be used ‘as is’ for this upcoming auction. All participants shall use their same credentials (User ID, Password and PIN Code) for this auction as were used in 16th Sep, 2024 auction for investor mapping/cash assignment and bidding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX GoP Ijarah Sukuk

Comments

200 characters

PSX says 14th auction for GIS on 18th

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories