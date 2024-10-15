Punjab govt to initiate reforms in crop reporting, floriculture

LAHORE: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) has decided to carry out reforms in its crop reporting, floriculture and other wings to promote innovation and value addition in the agricultural sector.

Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari is being given special powers to monitor the performance of Crop Reporting, Floriculture, Punjab Seed Corporation, Soil Fertility and Sugarcane Research & Development Board under this plan. It will help improve the service delivery by these institutions, the government hopes.

Punjab Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani disclosed this while presiding over a high-level meeting held at the Agriculture House today. He was hopeful that reforms in these institutions would make a clear difference in service delivery.

He hoped that reforms would help provide better services to the farmers. He called for resolving the issues faced by these institutions through the intended reforms.

Secretary Agriculture, Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo and other officers concerned participated in the meeting.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock said that the vision of the Chief Minister was to promote innovation and value addition in the agriculture sector. For this purpose, the agriculture sector is being given generous funds to stabilise the country’s economy by ensuring the achievement of production targets. The transformation of the agriculture programme would strengthen the country’s economy. He endorsed that the Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture will regularly review the performance of Crop Reporting, Floriculture, Punjab Seed Corporation, Soil Fertility and Sugarcane Research and Development Board to improve service delivery.

Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Laghari said it is a good move from the Minister of Agriculture to delegate the powers to improve service delivery. “I will try to do my level best for better service delivery in the Agriculture Department.

Every department has a reform agenda according to Chief Minister Punjab’s vision. There is a need to be followed up and implemented so that the farmers can get quality services and increase the yield per acre of crops.”

