Students protest ‘rape’ incident on college premises

LAHORE: Students of a private college staged massive protests both inside and outside their campuses in the city, following allegations of a first-year girl raped by a security guard and a van driver.

The major protest was held at campus in the morning and also extended to the Campus near Hafeez Centre campus where students joined the demonstration, resulting in clashes between security personnel and the students. Violent clashes between students and police at Canal Road and Ferozpur Road led to several injuries with at least five students and four policemen hurt. Hospital sources confirmed that a male and a female student were hospitalized due to their injuries.

Police resorted to a brutal baton charge on the protesting students, but the students managed to force them to retreat from the college premises. As tensions escalated, additional police forces arrived, including prison vans and water cannons to control the growing number of protesting students. The protests spilled over to Muslim Town area where students expressed their anger at what they claimed were attempt by the college administration and police to suppress the incident. Demonstrators demanded justice and transparency in the investigation.

Police, while trying to negotiate with the protesting students, confirmed they were conducting an inquiry into the allegations of the assault. Students, however, remained skeptical of the investigation, accusing the administration and authorities of covering up the case.

According to sources, a first-year student of ICS of a renowned private college was allegedly raped by a security guard named Aun and van driver in the college basement. The incident occurred during a break when the student was accidentally locked in the basement. Her cries for help were eventually heard by a male teacher who discovered her in distress. The accused guard, Aun, fled the scene after the incident. The female victim was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital.

The guard had a history of inappropriate behavior towards female staff members, raising serious concerns about campus safety. Students have accused the college administration of prioritizing the institution’s reputation over justice, as they are allegedly pressuring the student body to stay silent about the incident. Students held banners, stating that they would continue their protest until justice was served.

Reports from the protest reveal that a large number of students gathered outside Campus 10, while some were forcibly locked inside by the administration. Demonstrators gathered to demand justice for the victim girl and hold the college administration accountable, as they are being accused of silencing students and protecting the institution’s reputation over transparency and safety.

The accused security guard has been arrested following the incident which went viral on social media. Lahore police confirmed that a formal First Information Report (FIR) has yet to be registered, as the victim’s family has not come forward with an official complaint.

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran has claimed that no evidence has been found of a college student assaulted in the city. While talking to reporters, he said that false propaganda was spread on social media which led to student protests. No alleged victim has been identified and no application has been filed with police, he maintained.

The DIG Operations explained that no girl or her parents have come forward. He further said that CCTV footage from the college has been reviewed, and the movements of the security guard were examined. Records from all hospitals in Lahore have also been checked, but no evidence of such an incident was found, he claimed. He urged the students to remain calm until the situation is verified and advised parents not to rely on unverified information.

The Punjab government, without any proof or evidence, hastily suspended the college’s registration, while the Punjab police maintained that no such incident occurred.

