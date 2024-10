KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 30.944 billion and the number of lots traded was 26,309.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 19.529billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.823 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.806 billion), Silver (PKR 2.336 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.270 billion), Platinum (PKR 801.46 0million),DJ (PKR 525.332 million), SP 500 (PKR 198.311 million),Copper (PKR 280.860 million), Natural Gas (PKR 215.122 million),Japan Equity (PKR 66.268million),Brent (PKR 48.747million), Palladium (PKR 29.667million)and Aluminum (PKR 12.829million).

In Agricultural commodities, 35lots amounting to PKR 53.367 million were traded.

