World Standards Day: Messages from Engr. Muhammad Ashraf Palari, Director CA South PSQCA Karachi

Standardization and conformity assessment practices play a vital role in realization of the targets of Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs). They provide a global framework that facilitates adoption of digital technologies, research and development, Halal products manufacturing, and maintenance of digital devices and systems, ensuring that effective, safe and reliability, health and safety services and systems are accessible to a broad swath of the global people.

International Standards provide the bench mark for effective policy making and regulation that encourages collaboration in view of improving productive outcomes throughout the globe.

Reviewing the digital technology benefits, information security management system, Artificial Intelligence, nano-technology and robotics, textile industry collaboration, food and safety parameter bindings, high rise buildings development and digital media exploration IEC, ISO and ITU standards help ensure that systems are secure and the privacy. It stands united to work together to accelerate the ISO vision 2030 Agenda, with standards for the SDGs, and our ‘shared vision for a better world’.

Likewise, throughout the globe each year on 14th?October is of great importance in Pakistan, Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) being a full member of the IEC, ISO and ITU, SMIIC, SARSO and ASTM celebrates World Standards Day, which is a way to pay tribute to the collaborative exertions of thousands of experts at national level as well as worldwide who are endeavor to develop the voluntary technical agreements that are published as National and International Standards.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which project to address social imbalances, develop a sustainable economy, and slow the rate of climate change, are highly ambitious. To reach them will require the cooperation of many public and private partners, and regulators for the use of all available tools, including international standards and conformity assessment techniques.

To strengthen our societies, making them more resilient and more equitable. Today, we are asking you to join us on a mission that affirms the importance of the SDGs to build once again back for betterment. In this pursuit, standards are more relevant than ever.

The entire standards system is built on collaboration. It is testament to the power of cooperation and the belief that we are stronger than the sum of our parts. By working together, we are empowering people with real-world solutions to face sustainability challenges head-on.

It is in this spirit that we are engaging in a multi-year World Standards Day journey that showcases the many ways in which international standards contribute to the success of the SDGs.

We stand united to work together to accelerate the 2030 Agenda, with standards for the SDGs, and our ‘Shared vision for a better world’.

We are committed to raise Pakistan’s economy through regulation of such agreements to facilitate the Manufacturers, Industrialists, Academia and potential exporters with the aim of thriving One Nation, One Standard.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024