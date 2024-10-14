AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Supplements Print 2024-10-14

World Standards Day: Messages from Sajid Baloch Federal Secretary for Science & Technology

Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

October 14th is celebrated as "World Standards Day" by National Standards Bodies (NSBs) worldwide, in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). This day emphasizes the importance of standardization and the global acceptance of our products, which promotes trade and satisfies international customers.

I am pleased to acknowledge the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), under the Ministry of Science and Technology, for representing Pakistan in this important global event. Their participation raises awareness among manufacturers and consumers, fostering confidence across borders and facilitating international trade.

This year’s theme, "SHARED VISION FOR A BETTER WORLD," reminds us that Pakistani products and services must adhere to international quality standards to build consumer trust in global markets. We must encourage our manufacturers and exporters to prioritize quality by strictly following these standards.

The PSQCA has developed more than 24000 standards for food and non- food products, services, health and safety, energy efficiency and environmental protection, aligned with ISO, IEC and the International Organization of Legal Metrology (OIML). These standards not only protect consumers but also enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Pakistani products globally.

To facilitate ease of doing business and streamline the regulatory framework for compliance with standards, the PSQCA has reengineered its procedures and linked them with the Pakistan Single Window at entry ports. The licensing process for most of the sectors have been significantly reduced to 7 days, making it easier for most businesses to operate efficiently.

PSQCA’s role is important in promoting international standards and raising awareness about their significance. The PSQCA's network of regional offices plays a vital role in helping our corporate sector to meet these benchmarks and gain access to international markets.

To achieve sustainable growth in Pakistan, we need to raise awareness about the benefits of standards. I believe our industry is beginning to embrace this quality culture, reflected in more efficient processes that enable global competitiveness. Let us urge our manufacturers and exporters to ensure quality by adhering to international standards.

I hope the observance of World Standards Day deepens the appreciation for standardization in Pakistan.

