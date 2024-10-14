Minister says SCO summit will be a game changer for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, has expressed optimism that the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit will be a game changer for Pakistan, enhancing both its economic and regional relationships.

Speaking to media, Tarar said the government is fully prepared to host the prestigious event, noting that it is a significant honor for Pakistan to be recognized by the global community for its growing importance and potential.

He added that the summit will give Pakistan a platform to showcase its capabilities and role in regional and international affairs.

The minister highlighted that Islamabad has been transformed into a picturesque city, showcasing the diverse cultures of the SCO member states, in anticipation of the summit.

Tarar described the SCO as a vital forum for regional cooperation, emphasizing that the organization will play a key role in addressing major global challenges, such as climate change and terrorism.

He stressed that Pakistan views the SCO as an important platform for promoting regional peace and addressing common concerns.

The Information Minister also touched upon recent diplomatic developments aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s bilateral relations with key countries. He said the recent visit of Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim was successful, with both countries focusing on boosting trade, particularly in rice and halal meat exports.

Tarar highlighted the fruitful visit of Saudi business delegations to Pakistan, which he said has paved the way for increased trade and investment between the two countries. He revealed that agreements worth $2.2 billion were signed in areas such as agriculture, mining, IT, livestock, and energy during the visits of Saudi delegations.

Tarar also recalled the visit of the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, noting that it had strengthened ties between the two nations. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building stronger partnerships and opening up its economy to the world.

The Information minister underscored that Pakistan’s economic indicators are showing positive trends. Inflation has decreased from 32 percent to 6.9 percent, exports have surged by 14 percent, and foreign remittances have increased to 8.8 billion, reflecting a steady recovery in Pakistan’s economy.

Tarar also highlighted the upcoming visit of Chinese Premier Li Qiang, which he described as a key moment for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that CPEC’s second phase is performing well, and the visit will further boost the bilateral economic relationship between Pakistan and China.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024