Sowing Hope, Feeding The Future Together, We Can End World Hunger

As we commemorate Global Fertilizer Day, we are reminded of agriculture's crucial role in addressing one of the world's most pressing challenges—hunger. Every seed planted brings us closer to a future where food security is not merely hope but a tangible reality. According to the Global Climate Risk Index, “Pakistan is currently the fifth most climate-vulnerable country in the world despite contributing less than 1% of the world’s carbon footprint”. Compounding this issue, the United Nations reports that one-third of the Earth’s fertile soil is acutely degraded due to intensive farming practices, which are increasingly driven by rising global food demand.

In Pakistan, soil degradation has been accelerated by these same practices, with inadequate and imbalanced fertilizer use further exacerbating the problem. Currently, a staggering 99% of our soils are deficient in nitrogen, 80% in phosphorus, and 60% in both potash and zinc. This situation is particularly alarming for a nation tasked with feeding 240 million people amid an annual population growth rate of 1.52%. Furthermore, a report published on August 16, 2024, in Dawn by the Pakistan Nutrition Cluster and the Ministry of National Health reveals that four out of ten children under five years of age in Pakistan are stunted, underscoring the urgent need for effective agricultural and nutritional strategies. Pakistan, where food security faces multiple threats of climate change, soil degradation, inadequate and imbalanced use of fertilizers induced lower per acre yield of crops, population growth, and water scarcity, agriculture remains crucial to the economy. However, overcoming these challenges requires innovative solutions that can enhance productivity and ensure sustainable food production, storage and supply systems. We believe that hunger is predictable, preventable, and treatable. Fatima Fertilizerplays a pivotal role in addressing these challenges through its innovative productsNitrophos and Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN) embraced with farm advisory services including free of cost Soil & Water Testing Lab facility.These site-specific solutions are designed to meet the agronomic needs of the crops with the aim of increasing crop yieldsby10% and above. The unique formulation of Nitrophos and CAN and their balanced usage at critical growth stages of cropcycle have proven the ability of these inputs to enhance productivity of all crops in all seasons and in all soils of Pakistan. These products are vital for enhancing soil health and increasing food production, making them indispensable in the fight against hunger and contributing to meet the UN's Zero Hunger goal through sustainable food production. Fatima Fertilizer also manufactures Urea and ensures the availability of DAP to farmers, providing a comprehensive range of fertilizer solutions for different crop needs. The Agronomical benefits of Nitrophos and CAN fertilizers extend beyond higher yields; they also enhance the socio-economic status of farmers. Increased food production leads to higher incomes and improved livelihoods, contributing to a more food-secure Pakistan. Fatima Fertilizer's dedication to innovative agricultural products has established it as the leader in specialty fertilizer manufacturing in Pakistan. All fertilizer manufacturing sites of Fatima Fertilizer& its marketing division are complying with International Fertilizer Association’s (IFA’s) standards and hold “Excellence Certification” and “Industry Stewardship Champion Award”. Fatima Fertilizer was also recognized as the Best Innovative Agricultural Products Company at the 12th Excellence Awards of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) on 4th Oct 2024. Beyond its remarkable product and service offerings, Fatima Fertilizer has embraced digital transformation to empower farmers. The Sarsabz Pakistan app offers a comprehensive digital crop advisory and management tool, providing access to vital market information, registered dealer locations, weather forecasts, and crop-specific guidance. This app enables farmers to receive real-time updates and access information on best practices, modernizing their techniques for improved yields and profitability. Fatima Group has introduced FasalPay, an Agri-fintech platform that links farmers with financial institutions and agribusinesses. This platform provides tailored financial services and market access, equipping farmers with financial tools and expert advice necessary to succeed in a competitive agricultural landscape.Not forgetting its valued dealers, Fatima Fertilizer has introduced the SarsabzAsaan app for its dealers, offering a user-friendly platform to place orders, remit payments, and track fulfillment in real time. TheseICTs based innovative solutions are promoting digital adoption in the agriculture supply chain, modernizing Pakistan’s farming community and enhancing productivity and prosperity of the farmers.- Fatima Fertilizer is dedicated to supporting farmers through innovative products, digital tools, and financial solutions, aiming to foster a hunger-free future. By promoting modernization and empowering the farming community, the company is contributing its role to ensure national food security and fulfilling its commitment to create positive impact by achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in collaboration with United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

