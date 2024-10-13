AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-13

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Sindh government has conveyed its concerns to Islamabad on possible financial implications of delay in achieving financial close of phase-II of Thar Coal Mines Expansion and its impact on anticipated Commercial Operation Date (COD) of phase-III due to non-payment to Chinese lenders.

Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC), a joint venture of the government of Sindh and Engro Energy (and its affiliates), has been at the forefront of developing the Thar coalfield.

In a letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif written by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah - written before the Karachi incident when two Chinese engineers lost their lives - explained that currently, the SECMC is producing 7.6 mtpa coal to cater 2x330 MW, 1x330 MW and 1x330 MW of M/s Engro Powergen Thar Limited, M/s Thar Energy Limited and M/s ThalNova Power Thar Limited respectively situated at mine mouth.

Coal tariffs of Thar Block-I, -II approved

Mine expansion to 11.4 mtpa capacity (Phase-III) to supply an additional coal of 3.8 mtpa to M/s Lucky Electric Power Company Limited is under process. SECMC, is however faced with challenges in achieving Financial Close (FC) for the same.

The key updates and challenges are as follows: (i) SECMC anticipates achieving Financial Close by December 2024, with the Commercial Operation Date (CoD) planned for Q4 2025. Meezan Bank Limited has approved a financing term sheet worth Rs 26 billion, but prior approval from Chinese lenders involved in Phase-I and Phase-II required by SECMC remains pending.

The primary concern of these lenders is the macroeconomic situation, particularly when Government of Pakistan has sought re-profiling of power sector loans; (ii) Chinese lenders are also concerned about high outstanding receivables of SECMC amounting to Rs 70 billion from IPPS (circular debt), as SECMC collection is around 90% since the COD;(iii) even with a 90% collection rate, receivables are projected to increase to Rs 150 billion over the next five years following the completion of Phase-III, which would jeopardize the entire project’s financial viability ; and (iv) failure to achieve FC by December 2024 would cause SECMC to miss the TCEB-mandated phase-III COD deadline of September 30, 2025. This delay would result in financial losses of $ 5 million per month, making the entire project unsustainable.

After explaining the challenges, Chief Minister Sindh sought Prime Minister’s support in the following areas to ensure the successful progression of Phase-III: (i) the Phase-III approval must be fast-tracked through the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) to ensure early approval by the Chinese lenders, particularly the China Development Bank (CDB); and (ii) CPPA-G should implement a dedicated mechanism to promptly resolve outstanding receivables as well as current billing. This step is essential to acknowledge the critical role Thar coal plays as a domestic fuel source.

“Your (PM) timely intervention in these matters will help overcome the financial hurdles and ensure that the Thar coal project continues to contribute meaningfully to Pakistan’s energy security,” Shah added.

According to sources, Secretary Prime Minister, Syed Asad Gilani has sought comments from Secretary Finance and Secretary Power. Finance Division is also following Power Division on this issue.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IPPs Sindh Government circular debt energy sector SECMC Thar coal Thar power plant Chinese lenders financial close Thar coal power projects Thar coalfield phase II Thar coalfield

Comments

200 characters

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories