AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

Zara Elahi granted permanent exemption from personal appearance

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

LAHORE: A special court (Central) on Saturday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Zara Elahi, a daughter-in-law of PTI President Pervez Elahi, in a money laundering case, allowing her to appoint a pleader.

The court conducted the hearing of the case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A defence counsel filed two separate applications seeking one-time and permanent exemption from personal appearance for the former chief minister and his daughter in-law, respectively.

He said Zara Elahi is a veiled woman and should be granted permanent exemption from personal appearance.

The court allowed both applications and appointed Advocate Farrukh Amin Rana as her pleader to attend the trial proceedings.

The court directed that Zara Elahi would only need to appear before the court at the time of the indictment and adjourned the proceedings till November 5.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against former federal minister Moonis Elahi and his family after he left the country. Moonis has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FIA money laundering case Moonis Elahi Pervez Elahi special court Zara Elahi

Comments

200 characters

Zara Elahi granted permanent exemption from personal appearance

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories