Zara Elahi granted permanent exemption from personal appearance

LAHORE: A special court (Central) on Saturday granted permanent exemption from personal appearance to Zara Elahi, a daughter-in-law of PTI President Pervez Elahi, in a money laundering case, allowing her to appoint a pleader.

The court conducted the hearing of the case registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

A defence counsel filed two separate applications seeking one-time and permanent exemption from personal appearance for the former chief minister and his daughter in-law, respectively.

He said Zara Elahi is a veiled woman and should be granted permanent exemption from personal appearance.

The court allowed both applications and appointed Advocate Farrukh Amin Rana as her pleader to attend the trial proceedings.

The court directed that Zara Elahi would only need to appear before the court at the time of the indictment and adjourned the proceedings till November 5.

The FIA registered the case of alleged money laundering against former federal minister Moonis Elahi and his family after he left the country. Moonis has already been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.

