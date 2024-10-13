Govt taking environment-friendly measures: Maryam

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the Punjab government was taking environment-friendly measures to deal with the challenges faced by wildlife, including using all possible resources for the safe habitat of migratory birds and the survival of forests.

In her message on World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday, she further said that migratory birds coming from distant countries add to the beauty of nature and they are a priceless gift of nature.

She highlighted that these birds play an important role in maintaining the balance of the environment, adding that migratory birds help in the fertility of our lands. “Hence, protecting the natural environment was essential for the protection of these birds,” she added.

She disclosed that a wildlife force was being established in Punjab to protect the natural and valuable assets and a crackdown was in progress against illegal hunters. “Being responsible citizens, we have to play our roles for the survival of migratory birds and other wildlife.” Birds are the beautiful heritage of nature, their protection is duty of all of us,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024