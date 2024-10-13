AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
JS Bank launches instant debit card service

Published 13 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: JS Bank has launched a game-changing service that allows customers to walk out with an instant debit card when they open a bank account. This new service enables customers to get their debit card instantly, providing immediate access to their funds and banking services without delay.

Currently available in selected JS Bank branches, the instant debit card issuance aligns with JS Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers in today’s fast-paced world.

The service ensures that new account holders can immediately enjoy the convenience of seamless transactions, without the traditional waiting time for card issuance.

Sharing his thoughts, Waqas Anis Chief Digital Officer at JS Bank, said that JS Bank is continually strive to enhance the customer experience through industry-leading services. The instant debit card demonstrates our focus on efficiency and convenience, helping customers manage their finances seamlessly, he added.

This latest initiative underscores JS Bank’s ongoing efforts to remain at the forefront of innovation in the banking sector, making financial services more efficient, customer-centric, and aligned with modern demands.

