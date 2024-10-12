PCB announces new selection committee

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has inducted four new members to the national team’s selection committee following the resignation of Mohammed Yousuf.

“The following members have been added to the men’s national selection committee as voting members: Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Azhar Ali and Hassan Cheema,” the cricket board said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the back of Pakistan’s humiliating innings defeat against England in the first Test in Multan.

On September 29, former Pakistan captain Yousuf quit as a Pakistan selector citing “personal reasons”.

“Serving this incredible team has been a profound privilege, and I am proud to have contributed to the growth and success of Pakistan Cricket,” he wrote on social media platform X.

Yousuf was part of a six-man selection committee revamped in July after Pakistan’s humiliating first-round exit from the T20 World Cup where they lost to the USA.

The recent selection committee shakeup is one of the many on the cards. As per reports, the new committee will make drastic changes to the playing XI for the second and third Tests against England.

The country’s cricket has been in turmoil off the field, with coaches sacked and selectors resigning after a string of recent losses.