AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

Rescuers urged to focus on saving lives of people

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:01am

LAHORE: Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, took the oath from 41 rescuer drivers after successful completion of their professional training.

Addressing the passing out ceremony, he advised them to drive emergency vehicles carefully and stay within the speed limit, emphasizing the critical role of rescue drivers in responding to emergencies and ensuring the timely transport of critical patients to hospitals. These rescuers have been trained for the Emergency Service in Sindh from Emergency Services Academy, Lahore, he added.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said over 15.8 million victims of emergencies were rescued. The Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 244,963 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs.687 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines.

He also stated that Emergency Services Academy has trained over 26000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception and academy is assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined space & rescue from height.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Emergency services Rescuers Punjab Emergency Services rescue work rescuer drivers Rizwan Naseer

Comments

200 characters

Rescuers urged to focus on saving lives of people

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories