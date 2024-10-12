Rescuers urged to focus on saving lives of people

LAHORE: Secretary Emergency Services, Dr. Rizwan Naseer, took the oath from 41 rescuer drivers after successful completion of their professional training.

Addressing the passing out ceremony, he advised them to drive emergency vehicles carefully and stay within the speed limit, emphasizing the critical role of rescue drivers in responding to emergencies and ensuring the timely transport of critical patients to hospitals. These rescuers have been trained for the Emergency Service in Sindh from Emergency Services Academy, Lahore, he added.

Dr. Rizwan Naseer said over 15.8 million victims of emergencies were rescued. The Fire Rescue Service has also responded to over 244,963 fire emergencies and saved losses worth over Rs.687 billion with professional firefighting on modern lines.

He also stated that Emergency Services Academy has trained over 26000 emergency personnel for all provinces of Pakistan since its inception and academy is assisting in the training of other countries i.e. Tajikistan, Syria, and Sri Lanka.

Earlier, the passed-out cadets demonstrated their professional skills in emergency management during mock exercises of deep-well rescue, water rescue, firefighting, urban search and rescue, rescue from confined space & rescue from height.

