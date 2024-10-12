IHC directs jail authorities to ensure IK’s meeting with sister

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the jail authorities to ensure the meeting of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi’s sister with him as per jail manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions after hearing a petition moved by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi through her counsel Salman Akram Raja advocate.

Earlier, the bench removed the objection of the Registrar’s Office to the filing of the instant petition after counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner has not challenged the visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi, rather only permission is sought for visitation of the petitioner.

During the hearing, Raja contended that petitioner is real sister of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, who is currently confined in Adiala Jail and it was submitted that the last time any family member or lawyer met him was on 03.10.2024 and that too during the court proceedings, conducted by National Accountability Court.

The counsel submitted that since then no counsel or family member has been allowed to meet Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi. He also submitted that the same is being done due to unjustifiable ban due to some threat alert.

On court’s call, Additional Attorney General entered appearance and apprised the Court that Government of Punjab, Home Department has passed order to exercise vigilance due to threat alert deducted by National Counter Terrorism Authority, Islamabad.

In this regard, it was contended that on October 6, a letter was issued by the Government of Punjab, Home Department. Along with the said letter, documents indicating threat alert were also appended which indicated that there might be security threat at Central Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi.

Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail, who was present in the Court, submitted that there is a complete restriction on visitation of prisoners till October 18 due to the letter received from the Government of Punjab.

In response, counsel for the petitioner contended that Imran Ahmad Khan is suffering from ear ailment, hence on an urgent basis; he needs to see his personal physician, namely, Dr Aasim Yousaf.

The IHC order said the grievance of the petitioner is spelt out by the counsel and as per the statement of the Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, there is a complete restriction with respect to visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail.

It also said that letter dated 06.10.2024 and threat alert No093 are self explanatory. “There is no cavil with the submissions of counsel for the petitioner that Imran is a national political leader and his safety and health is of utmost importance, however, it cannot be ignored that there is a security alert and complete ban has been imposed on visitation of prisoners at Adiala Central Jail.”

The order further stated that in such state of affairs, to make a way only for one person confined in Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi would be discriminating the other inmates. It is trite principle that everyone is equal before law, however, safety and medical condition of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is also of equal importance.”

Therefore, the Court directed the government to ensure the meeting of petitioner with Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, as per Jail Manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted. The case was adjourned until October 17.

