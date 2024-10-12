AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

IHC directs jail authorities to ensure IK’s meeting with sister

Terence J Sigamony Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:23am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Friday, directed the jail authorities to ensure the meeting of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi’s sister with him as per jail manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted.

A single bench of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued the directions after hearing a petition moved by Imran’s sister Noreen Niazi through her counsel Salman Akram Raja advocate.

Earlier, the bench removed the objection of the Registrar’s Office to the filing of the instant petition after counsel for the petitioner contended that the petitioner has not challenged the visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi, rather only permission is sought for visitation of the petitioner.

During the hearing, Raja contended that petitioner is real sister of Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, who is currently confined in Adiala Jail and it was submitted that the last time any family member or lawyer met him was on 03.10.2024 and that too during the court proceedings, conducted by National Accountability Court.

The counsel submitted that since then no counsel or family member has been allowed to meet Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi. He also submitted that the same is being done due to unjustifiable ban due to some threat alert.

On court’s call, Additional Attorney General entered appearance and apprised the Court that Government of Punjab, Home Department has passed order to exercise vigilance due to threat alert deducted by National Counter Terrorism Authority, Islamabad.

In this regard, it was contended that on October 6, a letter was issued by the Government of Punjab, Home Department. Along with the said letter, documents indicating threat alert were also appended which indicated that there might be security threat at Central Jail, Adiala, Rawalpindi.

Deputy Superintendent Adiala Jail, who was present in the Court, submitted that there is a complete restriction on visitation of prisoners till October 18 due to the letter received from the Government of Punjab.

In response, counsel for the petitioner contended that Imran Ahmad Khan is suffering from ear ailment, hence on an urgent basis; he needs to see his personal physician, namely, Dr Aasim Yousaf.

The IHC order said the grievance of the petitioner is spelt out by the counsel and as per the statement of the Deputy Superintendent, Central Jail, there is a complete restriction with respect to visitation of the prisoners at Central Jail.

It also said that letter dated 06.10.2024 and threat alert No093 are self explanatory. “There is no cavil with the submissions of counsel for the petitioner that Imran is a national political leader and his safety and health is of utmost importance, however, it cannot be ignored that there is a security alert and complete ban has been imposed on visitation of prisoners at Adiala Central Jail.”

The order further stated that in such state of affairs, to make a way only for one person confined in Central Jail Adiala, Rawalpindi would be discriminating the other inmates. It is trite principle that everyone is equal before law, however, safety and medical condition of Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is also of equal importance.”

Therefore, the Court directed the government to ensure the meeting of petitioner with Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, as per Jail Manuals, immediately when the ban is lifted. The case was adjourned until October 17.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

IHC Islamabad High Court Imran Khan Salman Akram Raja Adiala Jail authorities Noreen Niazi

Comments

200 characters

IHC directs jail authorities to ensure IK’s meeting with sister

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories