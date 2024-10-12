Gilani says Pakistan value its relationship with UAE

ISLAMABAD: Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani stated that Pakistan greatly valued its long-standing relationship with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and highlighted the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in key sectors such as information technology, renewable energy, agriculture and tourism.

The acting president expressed these views while talking to the Ambassador of UAE, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, today, said a press release issued on Friday.

The acting president applauded the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the economic transformation of UAE and extended condolences on the sad demise of His Highness’s close family members, late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohamed Al Nahyan and late Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan.

During the meeting, the ambassador stated that bilateral relations between Pakistan and the UAE have been following an upward trajectory over the years. UAE has encouraged its companies to invest in Pakistan, particularly in the areas of communications, climate change and renewable energy. The Ambassador further informed that the UAE would like to increase the number of flights to facilitate travelling and strengthen bilateral economic cooperation.

The acting president apprised the ambassador about the All Parties Conference (APC) held on 07 October 2024 to extend consistent and unequivocal support to our Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Visa difficulties for Pakistanis were also discussed and it was decided to make the visa process more efficient and accessible for promoting economic development and people-to-people linkages between the two countries.

