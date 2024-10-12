AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

ATC allows 10-day police custody of singer Umar Malik

Recorder Report Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday remanded singer Umar Aftab Malik in ten-day police custody for his alleged involvement in the Corps Commander House attack case and directed the police to produce him again on October 21.

Earlier, the investigating officer presented the singer before the court and sought his 30-day physical remand.

Counsel of the singer opposed the remand request of the police. He alleged that the police arrested his client after one year based on a supplementary statement of an already arrested suspect only to punish him for making songs in support of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. He asked the court to discharge the singer in the case.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against leaders and workers of the PTI for attacking and vandalizing the corps commander's house in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa of the Lahore High Court recused himself from a petition challenging the arrest of singer Umar Malik for personal reasons and sent the file to the chief justice for its disposal by any other appropriate bench.

