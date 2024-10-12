Importance of riba-free banking for a developing country like Pakistan

Riba-free (interest-free) banking is a key principle of Islamic finance, which prohibits interest on loans, viewing it as exploitative and unjust. Instead, it emphasizes risk-sharing, ethical investments, and economic justice. For a developing country like Pakistan, adopting a riba-free banking system can provide a range of economic and social benefits. With a growing Islamic banking sector, Pakistan stands to gain stability, inclusivity, and sustainable development through this model.

Economic stability and resilience

In conventional banking, interest payments can escalate financial crises, particularly in developing countries like Pakistan, where limited resources and low-income households dominate the landscape. Pakistan’s public debt-to-GDP ratio reached peak at over 71.1% last year (https://www.worldeconomics.com/GrossDomesticProduct/Debt-to-GDP-Ratio/Pakistan.aspx), with a significant portion of this debt accruing interest.

Riba-free banking, by contrast, follows an equity-based financing approach, sharing profits and losses with borrowers. This method reduces financial risks and can help lower the country’s debt burden. According to a Fitch Report, Islamic banking will reach 25% of industry assets, while sukuk would reach 20% of the debt capital market (Fitch Rating).This trend indicates a growing preference for riba-free banking, which offers a more stable and resilient alternative to interest-based systems.

Encouraging productive investment

Islamic finance mandates that transactions be asset-backed and connected to real economic activity. This requirement ensures that investments go into productive sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and infrastructure, which are crucial for Pakistan’s economy.

For instance, the Islamic banking industry in Pakistan has increased its investment by over 41.3% in a year reaching total investment of PKR 4,405billion. The market share of financing (net) and investment (net) of IBI in the overall banking industry stood at 28.0 percent and 16.3 percent, respectively, by the end of March, 2024 (State Bank of Pakistan Bulletin March 2024). By focusing on real assets, riba-free banking can drive growth in Pakistan’s key industries, thereby contributing to job creation and economic stability.

Enhancing financial inclusion for all communities

Islamic banking has played a significant role in reaching the unbanked, with more than 3,500 dedicated branches and windows (State Bank of Pakistan – Islamic Banking in Pakistan) across the country serving both Muslims and non-Muslims. Riba-free banking appeals to individuals who may avoid traditional banks due to religious beliefs, yet its ethical principles also attract people from other religions. As a result, Islamic banking fosters inclusivity, extending financial services to marginalized communities and helping Pakistan move towards its financial inclusion target of 50% by 2025.

Reducing income inequality

Islamic banks in Pakistan allocate substantial funding each year to support sectors such as microfinance, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and agriculture. These sectors primarily benefit low-income and underserved communities, promoting wealth distribution and contributing to social and economic upliftment. Through profit-sharing and other Riba-free mechanisms, Islamic finance encourages a more equitable financial ecosystem, aiding in the reduction of wealth concentration and fostering inclusive growth across various segments of society.

Alignment with cultural and ethical values

Pakistan, with a Muslim population of approximately 96%, is naturally inclined towards Islamic finance due to religious values. However, the ethical framework of riba-free banking, such as transparency and fairness, appeals beyond religious lines.

In fact, non-Muslims account for a notable portion of Islamic banking customers in Pakistan, appreciating the emphasis on ethical finance. With total Islamic banking assets around PKR 7 trillion (approximately 20% of the country’s banking assets), the sector’s growth is not just driven by religious beliefs but also by its ability to build trust among diverse communities.

Conclusion

For Pakistan, a riba-free banking system represents a unique opportunity to foster economic stability, inclusivity, and equitable growth. By focusing on risk-sharing, real economic investments, and broad financial accessibility, Islamic banking offers a path to sustainable development that benefits all communities.

With Islamic banking assets growing at a compound annual growth rate of 24%, it is clear that riba-free banking is not only resonating with the Pakistani public but also contributing significantly to the nation’s progress. As Pakistan continues to evolve, adopting a riba-free banking system could pave the way for a more resilient, inclusive, and socially responsible financial landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024