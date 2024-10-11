Pakistan actor Saba Qamar named UNICEF’s National Ambassador for Child Rights in Pakistan

Pakistan actor Saba Qamar has been named UNICEF’s very first National Ambassador for Child Rights in Pakistan, the global organisation announced on Friday.

The UN agency posted an image of Saba Qamar with young girls on International Day of the Girl Child, a day marked to highlight girls’ rights and the distinct challenges they face globally.

Saba Qamar had shared images of herself interacting with young women and girls a day ago writing how she “met some super amazing people this week and had some wonderful experiences.”

As UNICEF Pakistan’s National Ambassador, Saba Qamar will look to leverage an international platform to raise awareness about children’s rights and various issues affecting young people, including child marriage, mental health, educational access, gender equality, climate change, and the consequences of violence, exploitation, and child poverty.

Saba Qamar began her career in television, later moving on to films. In 2017, she worked in the biographical drama series ‘Baaghi’, based on Qandeel Baloch. The series was a critical and commercial success, becoming one of the highest-grossing Pakistani dramas of 2017.

Her first cross-border production was the comedy-drama ‘Hindi Medium’ across Irrfan Khan. She was recently seen in the critically acclaimed ‘Kamli’, directed by Sarmad Khoosat.