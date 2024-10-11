AGL 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.05%)
Oct 11, 2024
Business & Finance

Pak Suzuki to discontinue its Bolan, launch ‘Every’ in Pakistan

Bilal Hussain Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 03:31pm

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has formally announced the launch of its new model ‘Every’, ending decades-long production of its Bolan that remained popular among the masses for several reasons.

In a statement to the media, Head of Corporate Affairs Pak Suzuki Motor Co. Ltd Shafiq Shaikh said the company will display ‘Every’ at authorised showrooms across Pakistan on October 13, 2024.

“Prospective buyers can also take the vehicle for a test drive the same day,” the statement added.

“This launch reinforces our commitment to providing customers with innovative, reliable, and affordable mobility solutions.”

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has been a leading automobile manufacturer in Pakistan, known for its brands such as Suzuki Alto, Swift, and Cultus. It is the biggest passenger car assembler/manufacturer in terms of volume in the country.

Auto sector expert and former PAAPAM chairman Mashood Khan said that he sees a gap in the segment that Suzuki Every could cater.

“I think it will perform,” he told Business Recorder.

Pak Suzuki Motor Co shuts down plant in Karachi

Every is a vehicle that can be used commercially as a school van as well as a loading vehicle similar to its predecessor Bolan.

Meanwhile, auto experts lauded the entry of a new economical vehicle into the Pakistani market.

“The entry of Suzuki Every into the local market is a good decision,” Usman Ansari, an auto sector analyst and founder of website carspirit.pk, told Business Recorder.

“Customers criticised discontinuation of the Mehran earlier, saying that Pakistan may not have economical cars anymore. But Alto did better, with better sales. I also expect Every to do better than Bolan, which lacked features and comfort,” he maintained.

Suzuki Every is projected to be priced in the range of around Rs2.6- Rs2.7 million.

“However, the only concern is Suzuki not introducing an automatic version of Every, which is now considered an important feature.”

On the other hand, Abrar Polani, auto sector analyst at Arif Habib Limited (AHL), also put the expected price at around Rs2.6 million.

“It will be a price point where financing is also easier,” said Polani.

He added the car will have better safety features.

The analyst informed that auto sales numbers are improving especially for vehicles below 1000cc category. “Expectations are Every will also be able to perform well.”

suzuki pak suzuki auto sector Pakistan auto sector Every Suzuki Every

