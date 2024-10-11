AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,425 Decreased By -28.3 (-0.03%)
KSE30 27,114 Decreased By -35.2 (-0.13%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-11

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Zulfiqar Ahmad | Abdul Rasheed Azad Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 09:13am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Investment of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Falih, Thursday, vowing KSA’s full support for Pakistan’s economic stability said the Manara Minerals of KSA was all set to buy a stake in Barrick Gold’s RekoDiq gold and copper mines in the coming weeks.

While addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Business Forum here, he said that the ties between KSA and Pakistan are limitless and the same applies to their economic cooperation.

The Saudi minister, sharing the details of his visit, said as many as 27 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) will be signed between two countries during this visit.

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit

He commended Pakistan’s recent stabilisation efforts and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to further support Pakistan’s economic growth. Additionally, he announced plans for a single-window counter in Saudi Arabia, facilitated by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir (COAS), to streamline investments in Pakistan.

A high-level 135-member Saudi delegation, led by the investment minister, landed in Islamabad a day earlier and is expected to sign agreements worth $2 billion with Pakistan.

Referring to his interaction with President Asif Ali Zardari and COAS General Asim Munir, Al-Falih recalled that the former has emphasised the development and expansion of Pak-Saudi friendship, whereas, the latter assured of the establishment of a single window in the Kingdom for Saudi investments in the country.

Noting the significance of facilitation by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) for his country, the Saudi minister said that the army chief has insisted on turning the red-tape bureaucracy into a “red carpet” for the Kingdom.

“We must strengthen Pakistan’s economy. Pakistan has swiftly stabilized its economy,” the minister said. He said, “We are committed to and extremely encouraged by the announcement by his royal highness the Crown Prince committing the front end of Saudi investment to Pakistan which is 5 billion dollars”. Al-Falih added that in April, PM Shehbaz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had agreed to expedite the first wave of a planned $5 billion Saudi investment package for Pakistan.

Speaking at the event, he underscored the rich history shared between the two countries and said: “We are family, not friends” and added Pakistan, Saudi Arabia relations do not need any formal agreement to prove themselves. “Our economy and social values are linked together as many as 2.5 million Pakistanis are working in Saudi Arabia, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy REKO DIQ KSA bilateral ties investments Barrick Gold Reko Diq project Saudi investment minister MBS Reko Diq copper and gold project RekoDiq SIFC Khalid Al Falih Pakistan Saudi economic ties Manara Reko Diq mines Manara Minerals

Comments

200 characters

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories