AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,093 Increased By 8.7 (0.1%)
BR30 27,463 Decreased By -167.9 (-0.61%)
KSE100 85,490 Increased By 36.4 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,149 Increased By 0.1 (0%)
Oct 11, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-11

Most Asian currencies subdued

Reuters Published October 11, 2024 Updated October 11, 2024 06:56am

BENGALURU: Most Asian stock markets rose on Thursday, buoyed by hopes that China will soon disclose details of its fiscal stimulus plans, while most currencies edged lower ahead of US inflation data due later in the day.

Shares in Shanghai led the charge and were last up 1.8%, driven by expectations that China’s finance ministry will unveil detailed plans on Saturday, following a lacklustre media briefing earlier in the week.

Other regional markets followed the lead, with Bangkok’s benchmark index rising as much as 0.9% to its highest since Sept. 25, while Kuala Lumpur stocks climbed 0.5%.

“Markets may be getting optimistic that we might see a bit more detail that could support the view that China’s basically trotting out and will start to grow again,” said Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING.

China’s central bank also started accepting applications from financial institutions for a new funding scheme, initially worth 500 billion yuan ($70.8 billion), aimed at supporting the capital market.

“If sentiment and the China story are looking more positive than they should, that should lift all the markets in the region (EM), at least for a while,” Carnell said.

Most currencies in the region were subdued, ahead of the US inflation report for September.

The report will likely give global investors more cues about the Federal Reserve’s policy decision next month, especially after the September meeting minutes showed “some” participants were inclined towards a quarter-point cut, a sign that the easing cycle will not be as aggressive as expected.

The Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit, Indonesian rupiah and the Thai baht slipped between 0.2% and 0.4%.

China central bank asian stocks Asian currencies Malaysian ringgit Indonesian rupiah Philippine peso Shanghai stocks

Comments

200 characters



