KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 23.135 billion and the number of lots traded was 23,986.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.217 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.235 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.084 billion), Silver (PKR 1.908 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 1.732 billion), Platinum (PKR 979.733 million),DJ (PKR 768.838 million), Natural Gas (PKR 416.745 million),SP 500 (PKR 272.647 million),Copper (PKR 179.441 million), Palladium (PKR 199.894 million), Brent (PKR 93.685 million), Japan Equity (PKR 43.966 million), and Aluminium (PKR 2.034 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 9lots amounting to PKR 9.054 million were traded.

