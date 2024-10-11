KSA investment minister, 130 investors attend business conference

ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, 130 investors attended Pak-Saudi Business Forum held here.

Addressing the business conference, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that mutual relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are eternal and memorable while the historical cooperation of the Saudi government will have far-reaching effects on Pakistan’s economy.

Admiring the increase in these contacts between the two countries, he called the Pak-Saudi Business Forum an important platform for enhancing business-to-business activities.

Aleem Khan said that the Ministry of Investment will provide all possible support to the Saudi business community and we will move forward rapidly by increasing mutual trust.

Aleem Khan said that deep friendly and strong economic relations exist between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which will increase significantly in the coming days and we will enter in a new era of economic development.

He said that geographically, Pakistan can prove to be the Gateway for Saudi Arabia from South and Central Asia as we have deep water ports and land connections from Asia to Europe which are possible through Pakistan while all these factors in the region can assist in boosting business volume.

Aleem Khan said that Pakistan has also gained economic advantage from CPEC and commercial activities can be increased by bringing more improvements in infrastructure.

Aleem Khan described the holding of this business conference as beneficial for the business community of both countries in which many memorandums of understanding will be signed and bilateral development possible with new agreements.

Aleem Khan welcomed the arrival of Saudi Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh and offered him all possible support which will create new investment opportunities especially in Pakistan.

In addition, Aleem Khan held a meeting with the Saudi delegation along with the senior officials of the Board of Investment, in which, they agreed on increasing bilateral activities at the government level and new possibilities for investment.

Saudi authorities, heads of financial and international institutions also attended. Aleem Khan expressed his congratulatory sentiments to the Saudi government and the Royal Family and appreciated them for their support for Pakistan.

