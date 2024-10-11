AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,081 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,378 Decreased By -253.1 (-0.92%)
KSE100 85,481 Increased By 27.3 (0.03%)
KSE30 27,133 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.06%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-11

KSA investment minister, 130 investors attend business conference

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

ISLAMABAD: Under the leadership of Saudi Arabia’s Investment Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh, 130 investors attended Pak-Saudi Business Forum held here.

Addressing the business conference, Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan said that mutual relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are eternal and memorable while the historical cooperation of the Saudi government will have far-reaching effects on Pakistan’s economy.

Admiring the increase in these contacts between the two countries, he called the Pak-Saudi Business Forum an important platform for enhancing business-to-business activities.

Aleem Khan said that the Ministry of Investment will provide all possible support to the Saudi business community and we will move forward rapidly by increasing mutual trust.

Aleem Khan said that deep friendly and strong economic relations exist between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which will increase significantly in the coming days and we will enter in a new era of economic development.

He said that geographically, Pakistan can prove to be the Gateway for Saudi Arabia from South and Central Asia as we have deep water ports and land connections from Asia to Europe which are possible through Pakistan while all these factors in the region can assist in boosting business volume.

Aleem Khan said that Pakistan has also gained economic advantage from CPEC and commercial activities can be increased by bringing more improvements in infrastructure.

Aleem Khan described the holding of this business conference as beneficial for the business community of both countries in which many memorandums of understanding will be signed and bilateral development possible with new agreements.

Aleem Khan welcomed the arrival of Saudi Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh and offered him all possible support which will create new investment opportunities especially in Pakistan.

In addition, Aleem Khan held a meeting with the Saudi delegation along with the senior officials of the Board of Investment, in which, they agreed on increasing bilateral activities at the government level and new possibilities for investment.

Saudi authorities, heads of financial and international institutions also attended. Aleem Khan expressed his congratulatory sentiments to the Saudi government and the Royal Family and appreciated them for their support for Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan Economy Saudi Arabia Abdul Aleem Khan KSA bilateral ties BOI investments investors business community B2B Saudi investment minister Khalid Al Falih Pak Saudi business forum 2024

Comments

200 characters

KSA investment minister, 130 investors attend business conference

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories