Pakistan

Heatwave likely to continue today

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

KARACHI: Gusty winds howled through several parts of the city, bringing a brief rainy spell on Thursday evening after a day of intense heat.

The Met Office has alerted residents that the heatwave is expected to continue for another day, with maximum daytime temperatures ranging between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius.

On Thursday, citizens endured very hot and dry weather for the second consecutive day as temperatures reached 40 Celsius with 65 percent humidity, it added.

The highest recorded temperatures of the day were 41 Celsius in Chhor and 40 Celsius in both Lasbella and Turbat. Weather in other parts of Sindh is also expected to remain hot and dry on Friday.

The forecaster cautioned that weather may remain from “hot to very hot” and dry over the next five days, indicating that the relentless harsh condition are likely to scorch the metropolis.

Gusty winds stirred up dense dust clouds, obscuring the skies and reducing visibility significantly. University Road’s Met Complex topped the rainfall chart with 30.5 mm, while Jinnah Terminal received 6.2 mm, the Met added.

