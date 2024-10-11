Punjab to establish dumping sites at tehsil level

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has ordered the officials concerned to establish waste enclosures, dumping sites and Temporary Collection Points (TCPs) immediately at the tehsil level and a control room should be established in every tehsil within this month.

He issued this direction during a meeting with the CEOs of the Waste Management Companies (WMCs) here on Thursday. Punjab Local Government Secretary Shakeel Ahmed Mian was also present. On this occasion the Suthra Punjab programme of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and progress in outsourcing sanitation work was reviewed.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said that estimation of population and recovery details should be completed in selected tehsils during the first phase. He categorically stated that there would be no other model except door-to-door waste collection under the outsourcing programme, adding that each area would also be swept three times a week.

According to him, cleanliness marks are the highest among Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the tehsil level set by the Punjab Chief Minister under the new sanitation model. Recovery would not be started during the first three to four months after the initiation of the outsourcing model.

