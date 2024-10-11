AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
World Print 2024-10-11

Indonesia arrests man wanted for alleged $14.1bn China fraud

AFP Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities said on Thursday they had detained a man wanted in China over allegations he helped defraud tens of thousands of people out of about $14 billion.

The man, who had been wanted by China since 2020, was detained on the resort island of Bali on October 1 before he could board a flight for Singapore, Indonesian immigration director general Silmy Karim told a news conference.

The 39-year-old man was identified as LQ and an alias given as JL. Indonesian authorities had received an Interpol red notice in late September after the man arrived from Singapore, Silmy said.

