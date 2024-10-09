Security forces kill two terrorists in Zhob District: ISPR

Security forces killed two terrorists, including a high-value target, on Wednesday when the militants tried to attack a Frontier Corps Post in Zhob District.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attempt to enter the camp was effectively thwarted by the security forces, and resultantly two terrorists, including a suicide bomber and high-value target terrorist Umar alias Umari, were killed before they could cause the intended damage.

Terrorist Umar alias Umari was involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent civilians, including the recent attack on a convoy of the Deputy Commissioner of Sherani.

The statement said, however, that during an intense exchange of fire, Havildar Jamshed Khan paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

A sanitization operation is being conducted to neutralize any other terrorists present in the area, ISPR said.

According to the statement, the Pakistani security forces, in tandem with the nation, remain committed to thwarting attempts to undermine peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan, and these sacrifices only strengthen our resolve.