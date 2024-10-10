AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.99%)
AIRLINK 138.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-1.78%)
BOP 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.3%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 47.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
DGKC 80.74 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.24%)
FCCL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.68%)
FFBL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FFL 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.22%)
HUMNL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.55%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.39%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.14%)
NBP 65.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (3.06%)
OGDC 170.67 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (0.75%)
PAEL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.56%)
PIBTL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.57%)
PPL 129.90 Increased By ▲ 4.15 (3.3%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 13.98 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (5.43%)
SEARL 58.02 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.99%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 34.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.3%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.49%)
TRG 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.43%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,112 Increased By 21 (0.23%)
BR30 27,676 Increased By 296.7 (1.08%)
KSE100 85,847 Increased By 177.5 (0.21%)
KSE30 27,262 Increased By 45.9 (0.17%)
Oct 10, 2024
Markets

Hong Kong stocks rally more than 3% in morning

AFP Published 10 Oct, 2024 11:22am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong and Shanghai stocks rallied Thursday as traders welcomed a Chinese central bank move to provide billions of dollars in liquidity to institutions in a bid to boost markets.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3.86 percent, or 795.60 points, to 21,432.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 2.57 percent, or 83.91 points, to 3,342.77, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange advanced 2.21 percent, or 42.43 points, to 1,959.74.

Traders cheered as the central bank fleshed out plans to encourage “the healthy and stable development of the capital market” by opening up a “swap facility” worth 500 billion yuan ($70.6 billion) that will allow firms to access cash to buy stocks.

Hong Kong shares hit 2-1/2-year high ahead of China’s return

Companies will be allowed to use equities, bonds and other assets as collateral for “high-grade liquid assets such as treasury bonds and central bank bills”, it said.

The programme may be “further expanded depending on the situation”, it added.

The move comes after authorities last month unveiled several stimulus policies — from interest rate cuts to a relaxation of home-buying rules — after struggling since the end of Covid restrictions to reignite growth and get business activity back on track.

