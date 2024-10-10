AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.55%)
AIRLINK 138.15 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-2.3%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 47.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
DGKC 79.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.74%)
FCCL 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFBL 54.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 11.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.75%)
KOSM 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.98%)
MLCF 34.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
NBP 66.15 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.68%)
OGDC 168.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.41%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PPL 125.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
PRL 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PTC 13.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.49%)
SEARL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 34.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
TPLP 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 46.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.52%)
UNITY 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.07%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,074 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,337 Decreased By -42.3 (-0.15%)
KSE100 85,671 Increased By 1.3 (0%)
KSE30 27,157 Decreased By -59.7 (-0.22%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 9, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 10 Oct, 2024 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • Senior politician, former NA speaker Elahi Bux Soomro passes away in Karachi

Read here for details.

  • High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill two terrorists in Zhob District: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Read here for details.

  • Citi Pharma intends to construct 200-bed hospital, medical university in Lahore

Read here for details.

