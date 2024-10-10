Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

Read here for details.

Senior politician, former NA speaker Elahi Bux Soomro passes away in Karachi

Read here for details.

High-level Saudi business delegation arrives in Pakistan on three-day visit

Read here for details.

Security forces kill two terrorists in Zhob District: ISPR

Read here for details.

Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Read here for details.

Citi Pharma intends to construct 200-bed hospital, medical university in Lahore

Read here for details.