Elahi Bux Soomro, former speaker of the National Assembly (NA), passed away in Karachi on Wednesday, according to his family.

His funeral prayers will be offered on Thursday at 1pm in Karachi.

Soomro was born in 1926 in Jacobabad district.

As a member of the influential Soomro family of Shikarpur, he held significant political influence in Sindh for many years.

He was Moula Bux Soomro’s son and Ahmed Mian Soomro’s brother.

Elahi served as NA speaker from 1997 to 2001.