AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-10

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

Sohail Sarfraz Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said, Wednesday, that the Ministry of Finance should not intervene into the regulatory affairs such as imposition of penalty on banks by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

He made these observations during the meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Wednesday, during the further review of “The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024”. On the issue of penalty imposition on banks, the finance minister stated that if the SBP imposes penalty on banks, it has been proposed that the Finance Ministry can intervene to resolve the issue. However, the finance minister said that the proposed amendment would not be in line with the spirit of the “The Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024”.

The Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue meeting was convened, Wednesday, at the Parliament House, under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla.

Cannot defer reform agenda anymore, says Aurangzeb

The senate committee has already approved both the Deposit Protection Corporation Amendment Bill, 2024, and the Banking Companies Amendment Bill, 2024.

The committee also considered to allow commercial banks to establish subsidiaries of the microfinance banks. An enabling provision has been proposed in the “the Banking Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2024” in this regard, SBP official added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SBP Muhammad Aurangzeb

Comments

200 characters

SBP regulatory affairs: Finance minister says MoF shouldn’t intervene

ADB EDs assure support to structural reforms, stabilise economy

RMB, FDI, export-oriented enterprises: GFZ may be granted exemption to initiate pilot project

Reform agenda, structural benchmarks: Govt reaffirms its commitment

ISMO: CCoE approves proposal by power division

FBR collects Rs647m as POS services fee since July ’23

Seeking assistance, apex court wonders whether it can retain ‘dam fund’ money

Ginners’ body, PPMA discuss issues with minister

KSA investment minister arrives

Deceased Chinese were not part of IPP talks: Finance Division

Read more stories