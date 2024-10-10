Govt to curb Chinese people’s movements during SCO summit

ISLAMABAD: Authorities are seeking to curb movements of Chinese citizens during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting next week because of a security risk from militant groups targeting them, according to three security officials and an internal security note.

The decision has come after the killing of two Chinese engineers in a bombing near Karachi international airport on Sunday claimed by separatist militant group Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The meeting of the SCO, which comprises nine full members, including China, India, Iran and Russia, is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 in Islamabad. Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to arrive in the city prior to the meeting.