Scorching weather likely for another 5 days

Recorder Report Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

KARACHI: The prevailing daytime scorching weather is expected to continue in Karachi for another five days, as temperatures shot up to 40 Celsius on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

The Met alerted that the city is likely to undergo sizzling weather from “hot to very hot” for five more days. The maximum temperatures may range between 38 Celsius and 40 Celsius over the period.

It attributed the prevailing hot conditions to a high pressure formation in lower atmosphere, saying that the surface wind is expected to continue from northwest during most of the time.

The day’s highest recorded temperatures across Sindh include Chhor at 41 Celsius, followed closely by Lasbella, Karachi, and Shaheed Benazirabad, each reaching 40. These high temperatures underscore the intense heatwave currently affecting the region.

