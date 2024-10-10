Exports of Pakistan’s iconic handmade carpets: Motiwala explains criticality of innovation

LAHORE: The Chief Executive of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Zubair Motiwala has emphasized the significance of innovation in boosting exports of Pakistan’s iconic handmade carpets. These intricately crafted masterpieces embody the country’s rich cultural heritage, but current export figures of $59 million fall short of their potential.

He underscored the industry’s vast untapped potential, pledging comprehensive support to propel growth. By embracing innovation and sustainable production methods, Pakistan can increase its share in the global market.

Zubair emphasized the significance of innovation in Pakistan’s hand-woven carpet industry during his speech at the international conference following the inauguration of the 40th World Exhibition of Hand-Woven Carpets held at a local hotel.

The World Exhibition of Hand-Woven Carpets, organized by the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), brings local manufacturers and exporters to showcase Pakistan’s finest handmade carpets. The event aims to promote the industry, increase exports, and highlight Pakistan’s soft image globally.

On the occasion, Pattern Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Chairman Pakistan Carpet Association Mian Atiqur Rehman, Chairman Exhibition Committee Usman Ashraf, Senior Vice Chairman Zahid Nazir , Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute Ijazur Rehman, Major Akhtar Nazir (retd), Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan.

Sheikh, Member Executive Committee Umair Usman, Saadur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan and a large number of foreign buyers were also present. As many as 65 stalls have been set up in the three-day international exhibition in which a large number of foreign buyers from 30 countries are participating. Chief Executive TADAP Zubair Motiwala visited the stalls at the exhibition and appreciated the quality and ornate designs of the handmade carpets.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024