Gold prices decline in local market

KARACHI: The local gold prices slumped on Wednesday, reflecting a sharp fall in the global bullion value hovering near $2500 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices plunged by Rs3000 to Rs271700 per tola and Rs2572 to Rs232939 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold bullion prices fell sharply by $30 to $2616 per ounce while silver was trading at $31 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market stood unchanged at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

