AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.67%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.92%)
CNERGY 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.38%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
FCCL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.39%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 114.51 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (3.14%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (7.43%)
KOSM 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.96%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 64.00 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (4.32%)
OGDC 171.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.67%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 128.79 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (0.97%)
PRL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.46%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7%)
SEARL 57.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.33%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.26%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.64%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,146 Increased By 52.2 (0.57%)
BR30 27,611 Increased By 293 (1.07%)
KSE100 86,024 Increased By 359.7 (0.42%)
KSE30 27,362 Decreased By -79.3 (-0.29%)
Oct 09, 2024
Markets

Defensive sectors prop up Europe’s STOXX 600 as China jitters persist

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 12:45pm

European stocks eked out gains on Wednesday, aided by defensive sectors, as uncertainty around China’s stimulus plans kept the mood subdued ahead of key US inflation data later this week.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.1%, as of 0711 GMT, with investors buying into utilities, healthcare and real estate - sectors considered as a safer bet during times of uncertainty.

The benchmark index touched a two-week low in the previous session, with China-exposed mining and luxury sectors taking a beating as investors were disappointed by a lack of fresh stimulus steps from Beijing.

All eyes will be on a news conference by China’s finance ministry on Saturday for new details on fiscal stimulus. Other big catalysts this week include US inflation data on Thursday and the start of US earnings season.

Miners, luxury sector weigh on Europe’s STOXX 600

UK-listed Rio Tinto slipped 0.7% after the miner said it would acquire Arcadium Lithium for $6.7 billion, in a deal that would make it one of the world’s largest lithium producers. Shares of Continental gained nearly 3% after the German automotive supplier forecast profitability in its automotive business to improve in the third quarter.

Struggling German battery maker Varta jumped about 27% after it said Porsche AG would invest in its business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells.

European stocks

Comments

200 characters

