AGL 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.44%)
AIRLINK 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.4%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.48%)
FCCL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 112.89 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (1.68%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.71%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.02%)
NBP 63.75 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (3.91%)
OGDC 172.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.45 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.49%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.59%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.31%)
TREET 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,148 Increased By 54.4 (0.6%)
BR30 27,502 Increased By 183.7 (0.67%)
KSE100 85,989 Increased By 325.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 27,364 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.28%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-09

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Rizwan Bhatti Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 09:04am

KARACHI: To enhance the flow of home remittances, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revamped the incentive structure for banks and Exchange Companies (ECs). Under the new system, both banks and ECs will receive two types of incentives - Fixed Component Incentives and Variable Component Incentives.

Under the fixed incentives, ECs will now receive Rs 2 for every USD of remittances surrendered to the SBP’s designated banks, while banks will get a reimbursement of SAR 20 against all eligible home remittance transactions of USD 100 and above.

Home remittances are a major source of income for families of expatriate Pakistanis and contribute significantly in the country’s economic activities.

Two remittance incentive schemes: ECC approves revisions

The SBP together with the Government has introduced various policy initiatives, from time to time, to increase the flow of home remittances through formal channels. In this regard, to further incentivize the Banks (Authorised Dealers) and Microfinance Bank (MFBs) to maximize their efforts for increasing remittance inflows, it has been decided that under the fixed component, a reimbursement of SAR 20 will be made for all eligible home remittance transactions of USD 100 and above.

Under the Variable Component for banks and MFBs, an additional reimbursement of SAR 08, per incremental eligible transaction, will be made for up to 10 percent or USD 100 million growth in home remittances over the previous year (whichever is lower).

Further, additional reimbursement of SAR 07, per incremental eligible transaction, will be made for growth exceeding 10 percent or USD 100 million in home remittances over the previous year.

The performance of ADs/MFBs will be evaluated by SBP on a monthly basis and payments would be reimbursed accordingly. Any required adjustment in payments, on a consolidated basis, would be made in the last quarter of the Fiscal Year.

The above revisions shall take effect from October 01, 2024. The operational instructions related to implementation of the T.T Charges scheme will be communicated separately.

Similarly, in addition to fixed incentives, the SBP has also announced variable incentives for the Exchange Companies to encourage them to bring more home remittances through formal channels.

With a view to further incentivize ECs in enhancing their home remittance mobilization efforts, it has been decided to revise the current incentive structure and now under the Fixed Component, ECs will be provided a base rate of PKR 2 for each USD of home remittances surrendered to SBP designated bank. Previously, the incentive was Rs 1 for each USD of home remittances surrendered to designated banks.

Under the Variable Component incentive, ECs will be paid PKR 3 for each incremental USD surrendered to SBP designated bank(s), for growth in home remittances up to 5 percent or USD 25 million (whichever is lower), in comparison to previous year.

Further, PKR 4 per USD will be paid against incremental remittances above 5 percent or over USD 25 million, in comparison to previous year.

According to SBP the performance of ECs will be evaluated by SBP on a monthly basis and payments would be reimbursed accordingly. Any required adjustment in payments, on a consolidated basis, would be made in the last quarter of the Fiscal Year.

The current revisions will take effect from October 1, 2024, however, SBP said that operational instructions related to implementation of the incentive scheme for ECs will be communicated separately.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks Remittances SBP exchange companies microfinance banks home remittances ECs

Comments

200 characters

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories