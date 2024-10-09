CDA on track to meet revenue targets

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is on track to meet its revenue targets for the fiscal year. Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chairman CDA reviewed the financial standing and revenue generation of the authority.

The Finance Wing briefed on the current financial status, noting that CDA is on track to meet its revenue targets for the fiscal year.

In addition to revenue from auction receipts, recurring sources have contributed significantly.

A comparative analysis of revenue generation across different directorates, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA), was also presented by the Member Finance.

Randhawa emphasised the importance of continuous oversight from the Finance Wing, urging it to take a leading role in managing and tracking revenue generation efforts to ensure targets are met. He also addressed issues related to Estate Management-I and II, instructing that notices be issued to public and private leaseholders whose agreements have expired.

Key concerns regarding electricity supply and defaulter allotments in Park Enclave were highlighted, with directives issued to expedite resolutions.

The chairman further instructed the Planning Wing to prioritise pending commercialisation cases and streamline CDA operations for improved revenue collection. The Building Control Section was directed to strengthen its field force, while the shortage of human resources in both the Building Control and Estate Management Wings was also addressed.

Randhawa also stressed the urgency of devising plans for the timely recovery of outstanding revenues, ensuring that development projects across Islamabad remain on track.

The meeting was attended by the Member Finance, other CDA members, and senior officials from various wings and directorates.

