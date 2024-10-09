5th TEXPO 2024 exhibition from Oct 23rd in Karachi

KARACHI: The TEXPO 2024, the flagship event for the textile and leather industry of Pakistan, is set to take place from October 23rd to 25th, 2024, at the Expo Centre Karachi.

This highly anticipated exhibition will showcase the country’s vibrant textile and leather sectors, bringing together over 250 leading companies from across the industry.

More than 250 textile and leather companies will exhibit their latest products and innovations, providing a comprehensive overview of the industry’s capabilities.

The event will facilitate extensive networking opportunities, enabling B2B connections between Pakistani and international companies. The exhibition provides opportunity to develop global trade linkages.

